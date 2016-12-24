230 cr. saplings planted in two years: Minister

more-in

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana Government claimed good progress in the ‘Haritha Haaram’ and that close to 50 crore saplings were planted so far in two years, Opposition members in the Legislative Council said the ground reality was not matching with the claims and sought better monitoring of the programme.

Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna said that the aim of the government was to plant 230 crore saplings in five years, including 100 crore saplings in the degraded forests, to increase forest cover from 24 per cent to 33 per cent.

After the Minister made a statement about ‘Haritha Haram’’ during a short discussion in the Council on Friday, Leader of Opposition Mohd. Ali Shabbir said the programme garnered more publicity than the real outcomes.

Reality check

“But the ground reality is different. Not even 10 per cent of saplings survived in Kamareddy College where Chief Minister himself planted saplings. It’s more like operation success but patient dead,” he quipped.

Congress Member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy sought the details of survived saplings along Hyderabad-Vijawayada National Highway and provision of tree guards. He demanded social audit as the plantation programme was linked with NREGA.

The Singareni Collieries should be asked to plant more than 50 lakh saplings in the open cast mining areas. Government should make it mandatory for the industries, houses and institutions to plant specified number of trees in its vicinity as part of approvals and one day in a week be designated as Green Day, he said.

BJP member N.Ramachandra Rao said survival was more important and afforestation be made compulsory in industrial zones.

He suggested selection of suitable trees to sustain the tree cover and permanent arrangements be made for watering.

The Minister said the survival rate of saplings was good and, along Hyderabad-Vijawayawada NH, 90 per cent of plants survived. Tree guards were being provided and watch and ward staff were appointed for nurturing of plants. Social audit was also part of the programme.

So also geo-tagging of plants, the Minister added.