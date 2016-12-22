221 residential schools for SCs, STs

The Government has sanctioned 221 residential schools for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities in different parts of Telangana and they will be operational by the next academic year.

This is in addition to the 266 schools sanctioned during the current academic year as part of the State Government’s initiatives to ensure that students from lower strata of society compete with their counterparts in private sector, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari said.

30 degree colleges

Replying to a query in the Legislative Assembly during the Question Hour on Thursday, the Minister said that the Government had accorded priority to girls’ education and accordingly, 268 schools of the total 487 sanctioned were for girls. This is in addition to 30 degree colleges for girls from the underprivileged communities.

Each school building would be provided with all facilities involving an investment of Rs. 23 crore each and the Government would spend around Rs. 11,200 crore over the next few years to improve the educational infrastructure in the State. In addition to sanctioning new schools, the Government had decided to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff for these institutions and accordingly, proposals were submitted to the TS Public Service Commission.

Recruitment

The total number of vacancies in the social welfare residential schools was expected to be around 5,315, minority residential schools 2,240 and in tribal welfare residential schools 1,771. In the first phase, it was decided to fill 1,794 posts in social welfare residential schools, 630 posts in minority residential schools and 516 posts in tribal welfare residential schools.

In the meantime, arrangements were being made to engage suitable persons on outsourcing basis till regular appointments were made, he added. Several Congress members including D.K. Arnua sought setting up of social welfare residential schools in their respective constituencies.