22 villas demolished in Bourampet

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials initiated a demolition drive in SRK Avenues, a gated community in Bourampet on the city outskirts. On Monday, officials demolished 22 villas which were part of the community that was built on the survey Nos.: 692, 693, 671 and 679. A club house was also demolished in the presence of local police officials.

The court had directed the builders to pay ₹1 lakh per villa for all the 197 villas after which the HMDA had filed a counter that the entire community was constructed illegally in the conservation zone following which the court withdrew the previous orders, informed K. Purushottam Reddy, Director, Planning, HMDA. He said that since they did not receive any application related to the 22 villas, they went ahead with the demolition. The officials said that the builder has to pay ₹6 crore as penalty for committing various violations on the 14 acre land.

Encroachments cleared

Meanwhile, during the last one week, the GHMC acted against 10 unauthorised structures and encroachments. Encroachments were cleared at Karwan, Rajeev Nagar, LB Nagar, Kukatpally and Nandi Nagar. Unauthorised structures were demolished at Alwal, Serilingampally, Balkampet, Qutbullapur and Malkajgiri.

On Monday alone, the GHMC authorities took action against three violations.