The west zone Task Force police arrested two persons who were in possession of ganja on Sunday and seized 20 kilograms of the narcotic substance from them. J. Govinda (25), an agricultural worker from Visakhapatnam and P. Durga Prasad (19), a student from Visakhapatnam were apprehended when they were waiting to meet another person named Y. Srinivas at Karwan.

According to Limba Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, west zone Task Force, Govinda used to procure and keep ganja, which was cultivated from nearby villages of Vishakhapatnam, in his house.

He used to sell it regularly to customers and met Srinivas, who is from Karimnagar district and another person named Sanju Singh from Hyderabad, who used to regularly purchase ganja from him.

Govinda would buy ganja for Rs.30,000 per kilogram and sell the same for anything betweem Rs.5,000 to Rs.7,000. After arresting him and Prasad, they were handed over to the Kulsumpura police along with the seized substance for further action.