2 rescued after building under-construction collapses in Hyderabad

Rescue team remove debris from a collapsed building as they search for victims at the collapse multi-stored building at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad on Friday. PHOTO: NAGARA GOPAL

Two persons,a woman worker and her minor son , were rescued from the debris of an under construction building that collapsed in Nanakramguda here Thursday night. Three dead bodies were also found by rescue workers at the site.

In total, 13 workers were in the under construction building when it collapsed as it had a bad foundation, said officials. According to Sandeep Shandilya, commissioner of police, Cyberabad, the woman was identified as Rekha. Her husband, who is yet to be rescued, is named Shiva.

"The first dead body was removed at about 5.15 am, and twenty minutes later we rescued Rekha and her son. She and her family are from Chattisgarh. The remaining workers are from Bobbili in Andhra Pradesh," Mr Shandilya told The Hindu.

The commissioner said that Rekha and and her son were shifted to Continental hospital at Gachibowli, where doctors were asked to be ready to operate on those rescued.

Another eight people are yet to be removed from underneath the rubble and it will be difficult to say if they will be alive or dead, said police officials. On Thursday night, it was a gruelling task for the rescue workers, as it was a good six hours before enough debris was removed to be able to find the people buried.

Ambulances along with medical staff were ready waiting to shift the victims to the hospital.