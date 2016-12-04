2 including mediaperson held for extortion

more-in

Two persons including a mediaperson were arrested by the Rajendernagar police for threatening and taking more than Rs.6 lakh of demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes from a man who wanted to exchange it for new Rs.2,000 notes.

Mohd. Sarwar, who works for an online site and Mirza Saleem Baig were arrested for cheating and extorting more than Rs.6 lakh from D. Praveen Kumar, a private company employee. Another person involved in the case named Abdul Rahman is still absconding. The three of them met Praveen and his colleague Srinivas, who wanted to exchange old notes worth Rs.7 lakh for new Rs.2,000 notes.

According to the police, Srinivas had borrwed Rs.2 lakh from Praveen. He later asked the latter to find someone to exchange Rs.7 lakh of demonetised currency.

Praveen contacted two people named Mohan and Saleem Patel for the work. All four of them met on November 18 near pillar No.203 at Rajendernagar near a hotel and Rahman and Sarwar also joined them there.

Srinivas and Praveen, who began getting suspicious, decided to leave the hotel. However, they were stopped. Threatening them, Rahman and Sarwar took their cash bag and left, while Saleem stayed back. They came back and returned the cash bag, with only Rs.58,000 in it. After arresting the accused, the police recovered Rs.5 lakh from the two accused.