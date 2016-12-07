2 BHK house scheme to begin by March

more-in

The State government has been making serious efforts to ground the two bedroom house scheme in the districts as seen from the timeline given by Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy to Collectors of the four districts which hitherto constituted undivided Adilabad. At a review meeting at Nirmal district headquarters on Wednesday, he said works needed to be grounded by March next and construction completed by December.

Asking the Collectors to take special interest in the project, the Minister said the government has done away with seigniorage charges on sand and would ensure supply of cement at a much reduced rate of Rs. 230 per bag.

He said the cost of construction would go down by at least Rs. 33,000 owing to these concessions and hence there was a need for the top officials to motivate contractors to take up the work.

Housing Department Principal Secretary Chitra Ramchandran said the government has sanctioned Rs. 218 crore for construction of two bedroom houses. Giving the break up of the number of houses per district, she said 1,510 houses were allocated to Adilabad district, 960 to Nirmal, 1,530 to Mancherial and 750 to Asifabad.

The Minister and officials also visited the site of the houses at Yellapalli village near Nirmal. Adilabad Collector Buddha Prakash M. Jyoti, Nirmal Collector Ilambarithi, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector M. Champa Lal and Mancherial Collector R.V. Karnan were present.