Chatrinaka police booked a 19-year-old for raping a 16-year-old girl at his house some days ago. The accused, Ajit Kumar, was arrested on September 24 after the victim’s mother complained that he was harassing her daughter. However, she informed the police about rape on October 5 after Ajit, who was released on bail, reportedly began threatening the minor girl.

According to a senior police official, both Ajit and the minor’s family hail from Ferozabad district in Uttar Pradesh and are known to each other. “One day, Ajit lured the victim into his house saying his sister was calling her. He then committed the offence.

While Ajit was initially booked under Sections 354 (D) and 506 of the IPC, he was later booked under Sections 376 (clause 1 and 2) and Section 4 of the POSCO Act after the victim came forward with the rape complaint. “After we arrested Ajit, he came out on bail in a day. Four days later, the girl approached us with the rape complaint,” informed the official.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and also sent to Bharosa centre set up by the city police. “Since she was a little contradictory, we are sending her to a judicial magistrate to record her statement. We will also approach the court to cancel Ajit’s bail,” said the official.

Woman kills self

A 35-year-old woman committed suicide at her residence at Chaitanyapuri on Sunday. Jyothi, wife of one Venkat Reddy, hanged herself to death in her room between 12.30 p.m. to 1 p.m., said an official from Chaitanyapur police station. He ruled out foul play.

Cricket betting

organisers held

Two cricket betting organisers were arrested by sleuths of west zone Task Force officials on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, Hari Kishan Jaju and Hemanth Kedari were apprehended while accepting bets online from known and unknown punters over a cricket match on Sunday between Australia and South Africa’s teams.

The two were arrested at a flat at Gyanbagh Colony, Shahinayathgunj, and an LCD TV, two laptops, 12 cell phones, and Rs. 51,500 were seized.

According to Limba Reddy, DCP, Task Force, another person, Suresh Mishra, who was also involved in betting is still absconding.