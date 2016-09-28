Sixteen persons, including Anwarullah Khan alias ‘Disco Baba’ and Faiyaz Mehmood, were arrested on charge of exploiting people in the name of sorcery by police in Old City on Tuesday.

While Disco Baba from Santoshnagar was held on similar cases earlier, Mehmood of Kanchanbagh allegedly developed illegal relationship with a housewife and subjected her son to torture, police said in a statement. The boy’s father maintained that Mehmood lured his wife into a relationship and tortured his son after abducting him.

In the first case, Disco Baba happened to meet a businessman Ifthekar Hussain when he was neck-deep in debt a few years ago. He won the trader’s confidence claiming that he had supernatural powers. He led Hussain to believe that treasure troves hidden in his house were the root cause of his problem.

Actually, he got some spurious gold biscuits planted in the businessman’s house in Riyasathnagar. “By performing some ritual, he asked Hussain to dig at a particular place. On finding the ‘gold biscuits’, the trader fell in Disco Baba’s trap and paid him huge sums,” an investigator said.

Subsequently, the trader realised that the gold biscuits were fake and insisted Disco Baba return his money but the latter allegedly threatened to kill him. He even intimidated Hussain that criminal cases could be filed against him for digging house in search of treasure.