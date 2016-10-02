University of Hyderabad held its 18th convocation on Saturday as 1,564 students, out of which 267 are PhD holders, graduated. A total of 99 students received medals in different fields. The Vice-Chancellor also granted Chancellor’s awards to five faculty members of the varsity.

Exhorting students to be part of the nation-building process, Dr. Bibek Debroy, member of the National Institution of Transformation (NITI) Ayog and chief guest of the day, said the 10 percent of students who had made it to higher education were the elite in this country.

“They are the ones who can shape the future of India. India’s past is glorious and its future will be glorious. It is you who should shape the present,” he said. Mr. Debroy also discouraged students from abandoning India for work abroad.

Vice Chancellor P. Appa Rao said UoH had seen a steady growth in all fields over the past two years. “In 2016 the university was ranked top varsity in the country and abroad. Its enrolment rate in regular courses has been steadily increasing. It is now over 5,200 students in regular courses,” Mr. Rao said as he announced development plans of the varsity.

University of Hyderabad is planning to renovate its city campus which was once the residence of poet, Sarojini Naidu. The building called Golden Threshold would soon have cultural programmes staged on a day-to-day basis. As part of social responsibility of individuals, the varsity would develop a student aid fund by tapping resources from teachers and staff, he added.

The VC also announced that UoH would award certain faculty members who excelled in their fields.