1,400 double bedroom houses in each constituency

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday spelt out his action plan on double bedroom housing for the poor, saying 1,400 houses will be constructed in each Assembly constituency other than Greater Hyderabad area.

It effectively meant that 1.33 lakh houses would be constructed in 95 out of 119 constituencies.

Mr. Rao discussed the 2 BHK housing at the Collectors’ conference where he vested them with total powers in identification of beneficiaries. They were told to take the help of mandal revenue and revenue divisional officers in the identification. A transparent lottery system wherein the local MLA would decide the numbers may be adopted at gram sabha for selection, a release said.

He warned the Collectors against bowing to political pressure either in the matter of housing or other programmes. In all, they should identify 10 lakh beneficiaries for housing, sheep breeding and social security pensions without political intervention.

The MLAs will select the villages where the houses are to be constructed, but the beneficiary selection will be solely by Collectors. The unit cost in rural areas was ₹ 5.04 lakh and ₹ 5.30 lakh in urban areas.

The pre-lunch session of the conference where the 2 BHK housing figured during deliberations was mostly confined to the mega plans of the government on sheep breeding activity on cooperative basis. He felt sheep breeding should become an industry with the aid of 30 lakh shepherd families in the State.

The existing sheep population in the State was 44 lakh but an additional 84 lakh sheep should be purchased from outside from June 20. As many as 4.5 lakh beneficiaries would be identified and they would be supplied 21 animals, comprising one male and 20 female each.

The 21 animals would form one unit costing ₹ 1.25 lakh but 75 per cent of it (₹ 93,750) would be government subsidy and the remaining 25 per cent (₹ 31,250) beneficiary contribution.

Mr. Rao asked the Collectors to decide whether to form new sheep breeder cooperative societies or the existing ones would be sufficient if they could enrol new members.