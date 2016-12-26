13 TS students to compete at NCSC

A 20-member team of Telangana State National Children's Science Congress (TS-NCSC) comprising 13 child scientists, 5 escort teachers and 2 coordinators will participate in the 24th National Children's Science Congress (NCSC) scheduled to be held at Baramathi in Mahrashtra from December 27 to 31.

Member secretary of the Telangana State Council of Science & Technology (TSCOST) Y. Nagesh Kumar said in a statement on Sunday that the NCSC would provide a unique opportunity to child scientists to present their investigatory projects and interact with eminent scientists. It would also create a zeal among the students for entering into the exciting world of science and technology.

The projects of 13 child scientists from the schools of Telangana would compete with about 650 projects from all over the country and from certain SAARC and ASEAN countries with the focal theme of “science, technology and innovation for sustainable development – with special emphasis on accessibility for persons with disability”.