12 kg of ganja seized, five arrested

The Task Force team of Hyderabad police seized 12 kg of ganja in two different instances on Thursday.

In the first case, the East zone team in a joint operation with Kulsumpura police seized 10 kg of ganja and arrested three persons.

The accused identified as Sanju Singh (40), an auto rickshaw driver from Puranapul, Rama Krishna (21), a native of Rolugunta in Visakhapatnam and Sridhar (42), a native of Asifnagar.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths apprehended the trio who were supplying and selling ganja in the city.

Meanwhile, West Zone Task Force team apprehended two persons at Balram Galli in Mangalhat on charges of selling ganja. Police seized two kg of the narcotic substance from their possession. The accused have been identified as Arun (42), an auto rickshaw driver and a resident of Karwan and Mohan Singh (31), a resident of Mangalhat.

The accused persons along with the seized drug were handed over to Mangalhat police for further investigation.