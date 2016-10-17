The initiative is part of 100-day action plan of the GHMC

The GHMC will build 100 modern toilets at a cost of Rs. 5 crore. These toilets, which will occupy less space, will be taken care by separate staff appointed by the corporation.

The toilets will also be built in such a way that there will be water-efficient mechanisms. This initiative will be taken up as part of the 100-day action plan of the GHMC. The GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy had also requested the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) to give inputs for this project.

The GHMC aims to make 30 modern toilets functional in one week and will also seek the help of social and voluntary organisations for this initiative.

BOT

In the next three months, the GHMC will make 1,000 toilets functional, which also include defunct ones, in the Greater Hyderabad region. Though there are 435 public toilets, almost half of them are not in use. The civic body will allow private players to build the the toilets on BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) model.

The GHMC has also asked the petrol bunk owners to spruce the toilets on their premises as per rules. There are 365 petrol bunks in the greater Hyderabad limits and the GHMC has asked the petrol bunk managements to build toilets if they do not have any for the public.

The GHMC has also invited tenders for the construction of the toilets.