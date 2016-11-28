100 more centres to serve Rs. 5 meal

more-in

The number of centres implementing Rs. 5-a-meal scheme will be increased in the city to overcome the after effects of demonetisation.

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Muncicipal Corporation) has decided to start 100 additional centres so as to reach out to more number of people who are going through crisis as a result of ban of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Presently, there are 50 centres providing meals to 15,000 people on a daily basis in the city.

Announcing the decision on Monday evening after a Cabinet meeting, GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan said that the new centres will be started phase-wise. He said that the officials would also undertake a survey to decide on where the centres were required.

According to the Mayor, the expenditure to the civic body was Rs. 10 crore per annum for the 50 centres. He said that an additional Rs. 20 crore was required to start and maintain the planned 100 centres.

Mr. Rammohan also said that there was a need for a large number of credit or debit card swiping machines in the city for utilities payments as well as banking needs. He said that an assessment would be done on how many devices need to be acquired for the city to go cashless.