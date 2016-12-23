100 fish markets to come up across State by April, says Minister

more-in

HYDERABAD: The State Government has decided to set up 100 fish markets in different parts of the State to enable the fishermen community to market their catch, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav informed the Legislative Assembly.

The markets, to be developed on open plots at an estimated cost of Rs. 7.5 lakh each and the Government is willing to spend more, if necessary, the Minister added. Options are being explored to ensure effective market linkages to fishermen, he added. Replying to a query during Question Hour on Friday, the Minister exhorted the MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives to identify appropriate sites in their constituencies for setting up the fish markets. The Government was firm on completing them by April next, the Minister said.

Fish seed distributed

The Fisheries Department had distributed 40 crore fish seed to fishermen, at an estimated cost of Rs. 24 crore, for deployment in different tanks and reservoirs and this was expected to give a business of around Rs. 500 crore to the fishermen, he added.

The Minister said that the Government was committed to the empowerment of the fishermen community and hence has enhanced budgetary allocation from a meagre Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 101 crore.

Middlemen eliminated

The fisheries sector was ruled by middlemen, who did not allow the fishermen to get a proper earning. The TRS Government had, however, incorporated several checks and balances in the sector to ensure that genuine community members reaped the benefits of the initiatives taken for their welfare, the Minister said.

TRS members, including V. Srinivas Goud, expressed concern that the fish seed deployed in different areas was imported from Andhra Pradesh and wanted the Government to source it locally.