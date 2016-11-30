“Digital education can’t replace teachers”

P.J. Narayanan, Director of IIIT Hyderabad, Bhanu Potta, founding partner of ZingerLABS, Srinivas Kollipara, founder and COO of T-Hub and Ramesh Loganathan, vice-president of Progress Software, at a session on ‘Digitisation in education’. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Digitisation in education is not just inclusive of turning physical learning material electronic, but involves developing novel learning experiences centred on technology, concurred speakers of a session on digital learning.

The session, the second during the Excellence in Education conclave held here on Tuesday, entailed discussions on real world instances where learning aided by digital technology was making a difference.

“A non-profit is reaching out to parents to convince them to narrate a story or two to their children. This is aiding their vocabulary and helping at school,” said Bhanu Potta, founding partner, ZingerLABS.

The discussion hinged for a good part on whether digital learning material and tools could replace a teacher.

“I would not want to get into a plane by somebody who has only learnt through online courses,” remarked P.J. Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad. Prof. Narayanan said digital learning material can help, but a teacher should facilitate learning. He also stressed that there was no replacement to student motivation to learn.

Srinivas Kollipara, founder and COO, T-Hub, said children of the present day were digital natives while those of previous generations were digital immigration while also stating that it was essential to realise that fast-paced changes in technology have to be tapped by the education sector. The discussion was moderated by Ramesh Loganathan, vice-president and centre head, Progress Software.