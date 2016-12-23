“All I want is my son’s body,”

more-in

Nothing is more torturous than waiting for the body of a young son who died in a fire abroad. Labourer couple Pitla Bhumaiah and Laxmi of Machareddy village in Nizamabad district has been undergoing that trauma for more than two months now.

“I can’t bear this agonising wait any more. I don’t want money or anything. Just give me my son’s body. That is my last wish of life now,” cries the crest-fallen father.

His son Naresh is one of five men from Telangana who died in a fire at Reem Island in Abu Dhabi on October 29.

The tragic death of Naresh, eldest of three siblings of the couple, shattered the family. The youngster was the only hope of the parents who cannot survive even a single day without going to work.

Naresh had two sisters aged 20 years and 18 years. With little scope for making a living at the village, he decided, as did scores of others from Telangana, to try his luck in Gulf countries.

He flew to Abu Dhabi two and a half years ago. Six months ago he was supposed to come home for a visit. But got the work permit renewed six months ago.

“He postponed the visit and continued to work saying he wanted to save money for sisters’ marriage,” recalls Bhumaiah speaking to over the phone.

Relatives, villagers and friends consoled them while local officials promised all help in the beginning. Now, he has no communication as to what happened to his son’s body in Abu Dhabi.

His elder brother’s son Swamy, who also works in Abu Dhabi, is the only person updating them on the possibility of the charred body being sent to India. Swamy gave his blood for DNA fingerprinting test based on which identity of Naresh was confirmed by the Abu Dhabi Government.

Now and then, some lawyers were calling on Bhumaiah.

They told him that they were ready to ‘help’ his family by giving money. “I was told they wanted to fight the case of my son’s tragic death in court and secure compensation. More than money and anything, I want to see my son’s body even if it is charred,” weeps Bhumaiah.