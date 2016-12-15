‘Worm’ found in saline bottle in hospital

more-in

Family of a six-year-old being treated in Gandhi Hospital allegedly found a worm in a saline bottle administered to the child and blamed the healthcare institution for negligence.

The child, Sai Pravalika, was being treated in the hospital for a week. The parents alleged negligence in treatment on Thursday and later said the administration hooked the child to a contaminated saline bottle, which caused the child's condition to worsen.

"The hospital staff told us to wipe the baby with wet cloth when we told them they the child is suffering from high temperature. Later, they administered faulty saline," said one of the agitated relatives to the media.

The health administration however refuted the allegations of negligence and said the parents brought the child in a serious condition.

"The child is suffering from a rare neurological disorder called neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis. Even three months ago, she was treated here for about 20 days ago," said J.V. Reddy, hospital's superintendent. Dr. Reddy said the father had taken the suspicious saline bottle from the hospital and only returned with it hours later.

"The batch of saline bottles have been set aside," he added. Dr. Reddy said the child had developed chills on Thursday morning following which administration of fluids was stopped.

A source in the State Health Department informed that an enquiry had been instituted to determine the source of alleged contamination in the saline bottle.