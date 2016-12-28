‘Udupi Ruchi’ fast food cafes soon in Hyderabad

more-in

Food lovers looking for Indian fast food in a western outlet format focussing on hygiene and quality will soon see such cafes with Udupi Ruchi, a Benguluru based ready-to-cook-product maker entering into Telangana.

The first outlet will soon come up in the happening Cyberabad area and a chain of such cafes will dot both the Telugu States. The cafes will be in three formats — Kiosk, Highway and 50-Seater model, said S.R. Rao Sahib, Managing Director of Sri Family Enterprises, and promoter of Udupi Ruchi cafes.

The company is planning to set up about 50 cafes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, of the proposed 300 cafes in the country over the next three years. They will be offered in franchisee model with complete training. Three Ruchi Udupi cafes in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore are successfully running.

The company, with a turnover of Rs 70 crore, also offers a wide range of breakfast items such as rava idli, multigrain dosa, rice and meal mixes, health drinks, soups, pastas, milkshakes and nutritional supplement foods. The products will be made available to consumers through retail, institutional business and restaurant formats.