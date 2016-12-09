‘Treat ageing, elderly persons as separate entity’

more-in

A workshop on ‘Media and Ageing’ here on Friday saw senior journalists and veterans working for better conditions and a framework in place to improve their lot, spelling out how media could make a difference.

The sensitisation workshop is an initiative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Heritage Foundation and Press Club, Hyderabad.

Giving an overview, TISS Deputy Director S. Siva Raju projected the growth in population of people over 60 years to grow 16.5 per cent in the year 2030 and reach 21.5 per cent by 2050, up from 12.3 per cent and 901 million in 2015.

Mr. Siva Raju said while the general population grew at two per cent annually in India, the elderly population was increasing at four per cent. “We need to address them as a separate entity and governments have to play a pivotal role, while society must be pro-active too,” he said.

Editorial Director of Telugu daily Sakshi, K. Ramachandra Murthy, said while the media was doing its bit, it was hampered by the fact that those working on ageing were not giving microscopic detail to showcase attention.

Senior journalist S. Nagesh Kumar explained there were two aspects - one pertaining to the health of the said population and the social aspects. Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease were always there, but society did not know much about them till old-age homes and speciality hospitals came up, he said. Chairman, Heritage Foundation, K.R. Gangadharan, gave an overview of the foundation’s activities since the 90s and recalling the introduction of ‘Bedside Assistance’ for the elderly in 1995, he said senior citizens were a national resource.