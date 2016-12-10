‘The Prince’ banking on two ace directors

more-in

He had the title ‘Prince’ early in his career and it soon changed to ‘Superstar’. And no one is arguing if he has earned it or not.

But after one of his biggest hits when it comes to ‘complete family entertainers’, Srimanthudu last year — August 8, to be specific — his life appears to revolve around two acclaimed directors. Why all this rhetoric ?

Because a film that was helmed by Srikant Addala, titled Brahmotsavam bombed this year. Mahesh Babu is occupied, shooting in Ahmedabad with Rakul Preet Singh, in a film with A.R. Murugadoss and ‘Tagore’ Madhu as producer. ‘Tagore’ Madhu is considered a lucky charm by many in the industry because of Ghajini, Stalin and Tagore.

“This schedule is on till December 23 and then we would have finished 70 per cent of our film. Some routine scenes that we cannot shoot in Hyderabad, given Mahesh Babu’s stardom, is what this schedule in Ahmedabad is all about,” he told The Hindu, obviously unwilling to expand further. Though nothing is official yet, it is being planned to hit the screens in the summer of 2017.

And why the reference to ‘Srimanthudu’ ? Because the man behind it, director Koratala Siva is in the pre-production/writing stages of his second film with Mahesh Babu. Now if that is planned for an end of 2017 or Sankranthi 2018 release, it means the star will have two releases in one year !