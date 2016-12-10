‘T-Wallet soon for digital transactions’

more-in

The Telangana government would soon launch ‘T-Wallet’ to help people pay their bills online and the facility could either be used with Aadhaar card number or phone number or both. The ‘T-Wallet’ would be launched soon by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who held a meeting with the IT Department officials and service providers, said the T-Wallet was being designed in such a way that it could be used in five different modes - with a smart phone, feature phone, computer, call centre and also those who don’t have phones.

It would be launched in Telugu language as well for the benefit of people in rural areas.

The Minister said the idea was to encourage people to prefer cashless transaction. He assured security and privacy would be given a top priority in the T-Wallet design to ensure that people carry out transactions fearlessly.

Efforts were also being made to ensure that all transactions with the government departments would be free of cost. Initially, the services of GHMC and HMWSSB would be brought under the T-Wallet and in a phased manner, other services like ration shops, scholarships and e-seva would also be linked to it.

Mr. Rao asked the IT Department officials to discuss the same with officials of the concerned departments.