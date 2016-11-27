‘Success rate of campus recruitments alarmingly low’

more-in

Confluence-2016, a seminar, emphasises the need for producing employable graduates

The dearth of employable graduates still poses a challenge to the industry even in the backdrop of the ever-increasing number of engineering colleges and graduates.

At ‘Confluence-2016’, a seminar held in the city on Saturday and organised by Talent Sprint, industry and education experts emphasised the need for producing quality products.

‘Hiring getting tough’

“Hiring has become incredibly difficult. The success rate of campus recruitments even at the institutes with pedigree is alarmingly low, sometimes even zero. The entire exercise becomes too expensive with such outcomes,” said Jaideep Ganguly, director of software development, Amazon, who delivered the keynote address.

He pointed out that colleges were focusing on rote learning and finding good faculty was getting difficult too.

“Our skill sets have not evolved, our deep contribution to innovation is very little, that’s because we are not grooming the students properly. We should stop depending on the old fashion education system, we need to adopt modern technology and use qualified faculty.”

Santanu Paul, CEO and managing director, TalentSprint, said the greatness of the college does not matter to unearth well groomed candidates.

Teaching modules

He said flexi courses, using audio-visual teaching methods and being experiential in nature, needs to be part of the teaching modules.

Suman Reddy, managing director, Pegasystems, said that Pega System could create an ecosystem of 27,000 Pega certified professionals and wants to double that number in the next three to four years.

In a panel discussion held as part of the seminar, Kris S.V., senior director, Pegasystems, cautioned that 40 per cent of the fortune 500 companies may not survive in a decade, so everyone have to ensure that they do not become redundant.

K.V. Vishnu Raju, Chairman, Vishnu Educational Society, said unlike in other industries like healthcare, higher education has not seen disruption yet.

Online applications and artificial intelligence was the way forward, he added.