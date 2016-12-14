‘Rs.17,500 cr. new notes pumped into circulation in TS’

more-in

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya stated here on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued Rs.17,500 crore worth new currency notes to Telangana State after demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

The Minister held a review meeting with the officials of RBI and the lead banks of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States, Finance Minister of Telangana Etela Rajender and Chief Secretaries of the two States K. Pradeep Chandra and S.P. Tucker, respectively, here and discussed the situation arising out of demonetisation.

He enquired about availability of new currency note and existing smaller denomination notes, accessibility of ATMs and others. Addressing a press conference later the Union Minister said Telangana was entitled to get Rs.20,000 crore new currency notes, equivalent to 5 per cent of the State's GDP, and an amount of Rs.17,500 crore out of it had already been disbursed to various banks for bringing them into circulation.

Stating that Rs. 5,000 crore new currency in smaller denomination was also required for Telangana Mr. Dattatreya said the amount would come to the local RBI soon. He stated that a total of Rs. 33,000 crore new currency notes were disbursed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Dattatreya said the Ministry of Labour and Employment had taken several initiatives to encourage workers in the unorganised sectors such as construction workers, beedi rollers, Anganwadi and Asha workers, cinema workers to open bank accounts through field offices of ESIC, EPFO and Labour Department so that they could be brought into the cashless transactions network in the coming months.

A total of 3.28 lakh bank accounts were opened for works of the unorganised sectors in Telangana (1.17 lakh) and AP (2.11 lakh) so far. He urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to issue more and lower denomination notes of Rs. 10, Rs.20, Rs.50 and Rs.100 value in large numbers as they would be more useful to the common man.