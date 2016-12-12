‘Poor service’ in government hospitals assailed

Poor treatment to patients at Government hospitals rocked the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Sunday. The alleged negligent attitude of medical officials and poor services to the patients in spite of Government spending several hundreds of crores for providing proper medicare, came in for sharp criticism from the members.

Karimnagar MPP Jaleel said that a pregnant woman was referred from Kothapalli PHC to district headquarters hospital in Karimnagar for delivery. But, the hospital staff failed to provide proper treatment and caused death of the infant, he alleged.

Following the harassment by the woman’s in-laws for approaching the government hospital instead of going for private hospital for delivery and causing the death of infant, the woman also died of mental agony recently, he said. When the Government was appealing to the people to approach government hospitals for treatment and deliveries, how would people come to these hospitals when they do not treat patients with proper attention, he asked.

No doctor

He also complained that recently an HIV-infected person, who sustained injuries in an accident was denied treatment in the government hospital at Karimnagar, due to non-availability of a doctor.

The HIV patient was forced to approach a private hospital, which is maintained by one of the government doctors, opposite to the government hospital for treatment at a cost of Rs. 1.5 lakh, he alleged. Government hospital superintendent Suhasini said that there was acute shortage of lady doctors in the hospital.

Husnabad MLA V. Satish Babu urged the district administration to conduct an inquiry into the neglect of treatment of patient which was referred from the PHC. Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he would get the reports into the two incidents and take action accordingly.

Earlier, Ramagundam ZPTC member Sandhya demanded that the district medical and health officials ensure display of charges for various treatments and procedures by all private hospitals.