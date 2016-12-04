‘No cash’ boards a permanent fixture at banks, ATMs now

Nowhere to go: Most ATMs in the city remained shut for the second day on Saturday with some of them downing shutters while others had notices announcing ‘No cash’ or ‘Out of service’ in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A day after the Reserve Bank of India pumped Rs 1,800 crore into the banking system in Telangana, many banks in the State wore `no cash’ and `no withdrawal’ boards, not to speak about the ATMs which did not open at all.

The officials of public sector banks said they did not disburse cash at all since morning as money did not come. Some private banks allowed withdrawals up to Rs 6,000 on cheques from out of the cash left over on Friday. Perhaps, the officials explained that the situation might ease after Monday with the cash despatch from RBI reaching the banks.

Though the bank staff were a relieved lot as they had less work in the absence of cash, they had to confront angry customers who created embarrassing scenes. Some of them even came up with the demand for withdrawal of Rs 2.5 lakh for performing marriages which the government permitted.

The banks gave the customers up to Rs 10,000 on Friday keeping in view the beginning of a new month. Otherwise, the withdrawals were limited to Rs 4,000 before that. The bank managers arranged currency for distribution from all sources, including old, infirm and mutilated notes of Rs 100 and Rs 50 which were lying in chests of different branches for years. Such notes were removed from public distribution.

The heavy rush at banks recently strained the cashiers so much that they made mistakes in book entries, recording less payments than the actuals. The bank managers recovered the money from the salary accounts of cashiers and tallied the accounts. Bank officials said it should not have happened because the payments were uniformly rounded off to thousands. There was a chance at other times if the withdrawals were in lakhs of rupees and varying amounts.

A senior government official said a request for release of more money to the State will be made to the RBI in the coming days.