‘Make Siddipet example for others in cashless transactions’

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao called upon people to use cards for all transactions and be an example for others in the State.

Participating in a programme at Shivam Gardens here on Tuesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Government has been promoting debit cards and Ibrahimpur was an example as it stood second in the country for cashless transactions after Akodara of Gujarat. He said that the efforts were on to make Siddipet the first cashless transaction town in the State.

Referring to various government programmes, the Minister said that Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak were being extended to all those having white ration cards among the BCs and OCs. The Government has been offering Rs. 51,000 for performing marriage.

He said that 224 applications were received for Kalyana Lakshim assistance and funds were released for 124 of them while remaining would be cleared in the next one week or 10 days.

At another programme, Mr. Harish Rao said that Siddiept stood first after Hyderabad in regularisation of house sites under G.O. 59. He said that as many as 1,883 applications were received for regularisation out of which 801 were cleared in the past while 427 applications were cleared on Tuesday while remaining would be cleared in the next few days.

The Minister said that another 262 applications submitted by the owners had not paid the required amount and they were being given another chance.

Member of Legislative Council Farooq Hussain, Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, RDO Muthyam Reddy and others were present.