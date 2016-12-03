‘Grading of residential schools from next year’

LEADERS ALL: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari during the School Leaders’ Meet-2016 organised by Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Model Schools in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Government is planning to introduce grading and ranking for residential schools in the State from the next academic year in tune with the Government’s vision to develop them into the most sought-after schools on a par with top private institutions.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Kadiam Srihari revealed this at the School Leaders Meet – 2016, organised by the Residential Schools Societies for the principals of residential schools and model schools. At the same time, best performing principals and teachers would be honoured, he said.

Mr. Srihari said effort were in progress to make residential schools and model schools better than Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Digital technology would be widely used in these schools to assist the teachers so that students learnt on a par with best of private schools. “We want students to pass out as all-rounders rather than just academically brilliant,” he said. He said adequate funds would be provided for creating necessary infrastructure in these schools.

He interacted with principals and elicited their views. Education Department Special Chief Secretary Ranjeev Acharya and TS Residential Schools Education Society Secretary Seshu Kumari were also present.