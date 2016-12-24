‘Family friend’ harasses woman, arrested

more-in

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old ‘family friend’ from Kothapet of L.B. Nagar turned out to be the one responsible for posting obscene video clips on the Facebook account of a homemaker housewife.

The accused, Kommareddy Shailesh Reddy from Kothapet of L.B. Nagar, was arrested along with a 19-year-old student, K. Rishik Reddy, who posted the obscene content on her Facebook pages at the former’s instance. A businessman, Shailesh Reddy was a family friend of the victim.

“Of late, she started avoiding him following his annoying behaviour. Shailesh Mr. Reddy bore grudge against the woman over this,” Rachakonda Cyber Crimes Inspector Mohd. Riyazuddin said. He downloaded a porn clip of a woman looking like the woman housewife from Internet and asked the teenager to post it on her Facebook page.

Initially, the woman ignored the messages but the flow of objectionable content didn’t stop. She approached the Cyber Crime police and lodged a complaint. They tracked the messages and online posts and caught the duo.

Three laptop computers and two mobile phones were seized from them.