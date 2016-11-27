‘EBD rankings: Gujarat will bounce back’

more-in

HYDERABAD: Gujarat’s Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Saturday asserted that the State will regain the top slot in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings.

“We will bounce back,” he declared in response to queries on the latest EDB rankings that saw Gujarat, the top ranker in 2015, pushed to the the third slot. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh emerged joint topper in the rankings for 2016 that were announced last month by the Central government.

Gujarat welcomed competition and was happy to “initiate this competition”, Mr. Chudasama said. Additional Chief Secretary-Industries and Mines P.K.Taneja pointed out that the joint toppers, as per the performance benchmarks considered for the rankings, were marginally ahead of the State. The Minister and the official were interacting with presspersons in the city as part of a roadshow for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held next year.

The next edition of the biennial summit is to be held from January 10-13, 2017, at Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Mr.Chudasama, is scheduled to open the summit that is expected to witness participation from more than 100 countries.

In Hyderabad, the Gujarat delegation met with 22 industrialists in the areas of pharmaceuticals, biotech, healthcare and information technology and according to the Minister they evinced interest in investing in Gujarat.

On measures Gujarat would initiate to regain the top slot in the EDB rankings, Mr. Taneja said the State already had 15 policies to attract investments and look at the other States policy as well while evolving more. The State, he added, had an edge, including with regard to its size, location and perception among the investors.

EOM