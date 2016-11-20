‘Cold day’ warning for Hyderabad

more-in

: Minimum temperature across the State continued to dip prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue a ‘cold day’ warning for Monday.

The city recorded 12.9 degree Celsius on Sunday, down from 13.5 degree Celsius on Saturday. The dip in temperatures was also witnessed in other parts of the state including Medak, Khammam and Warangal. The decline is being attributed to clear skies and northerly winds due to high pressure conditions prevailing over northern India.