‘Chekumukhi’ science test conducted

A. Vishal, head of department of neuro psychiatry, Government Medical College, urged students to nurture the habit of questioning, as it would inculcate reasoning and scientific temper in them.

Taking part as the chief guest at the ‘Chekumukhi’ Science Talent Test conducted for schoolchildren by the district Jana Vignana Vedika at the Government ITI College here on Monday, he said awareness on science was the best solution to beat superstition.

The JVV district president, Atluri Muralikrishna, said the organisation has been conducting various programmes across the State to create a habit of reasoning and questioning among people to drive away superstitions.

Mamatha, assistant professor of botany, Telangana University, advised children not to believe anything blindly without reason and logic. They should exhibit interest in learning sciences right from childhood.

JVV general secretary Rajkumar Bollaram explained the details of the Chekumukhi Science Talent Test. Those who secured the first and second ranks at the district level would be sent to participate at the State-level test to be held in Hyderabad on December 10 and 12.

Senior lawyer and JVV State leader Chelimala Rajeswar also spoke. ITI College principal K. Ram Mohan Rao presented certificates to the participants.