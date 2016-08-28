: The body of a woman was recovered from the Yamuna on Saturday.

The woman had jumped into the river with a youth, the police said.

A PCR call was received that the youth and the woman, aged around 18-20 years, had jumped into the river in Sonia Vihar around 2.30 p.m..

Immediately, teams of police, fire service and boat club divers reached the spot, and launched a search for them.

Around 5.30 p.m., the body of the woman was fished out from the river while search continued for the youth.

The police are trying to establish the identities of the victims. -PTI