: A youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the six-year-old nephew of a woman so that she could be pressured into marrying him.

The accused has been identified as Pintoo Kumar (22), a resident of Hiran Kudna village in west Delhi.

He had become friendly with the boy’s family over the last one year. A few months ago, he had accompanied the family to their native home in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

It was there that Pintoo saw the boy’s aunt and instantly fell in love with her.

‘One-sided love’

“It was a one-sided love affair. He met the boy’s mother and proposed marriage to her sister. But the boy’s parents turned down the offer,” said Pushpendra Kumar, DCP (West), on Monday.

To pressurise the family into agreeing for the marriage, he allegedly decided to blackmail them.

Family threatened

Last Wednesday, he picked up the boy from his school in west Delhi’s Mundka, and left for Bihar.

On the way, he called up the boy’s parents and threatened to kill the child if his demands were not met.

“He ordered the boy’s parents to hurry up with the marriage preparations and offered to return the child only when the wedding had been solemnised,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family approached the police. A team was dispatched to Bihar based on Pintoo’s mobile phone location. Subsequently, the boy was found at Pintoo’s native village there.

He has been reunited with his parents.