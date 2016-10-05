: A 22-year-old youth from Punjab, who used to allegedly befriend female Facebook users by posing as a girl and then harass them by threatening to leak their morphed photographs, has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Jagdeep Singh, a B.Sc (final-year) student in Punjab. The police said he used to target school-going girls.

DCP (West) Vijay Kumar said the matter came to light after a man filed a complaint at the Kirti Nagar police station stating “someone” was sending derogatory messages through Facebook to one of his female relatives and pressuring her to have a physical relationship. The officer said the accused threatened her to circulate her morphed pictures with a “sexually explicit” caption on social media if she didn’t give in to his demands.

Kumar said they laid a honey-trap with members of the investigating team chatting with the accused from the Facebook messenger of the victim. “After luring him into having a telephonic conversation, our officers managed to fix a meeting in the name of ‘date’ with the accused. He was arrested on his way to Delhi for the ‘date’,” said the officer.—PTI