Remains of the day:The scene at the banks of the Yamuna on Wednesday, a day after Durga Puja celebrations. At right, Civil Defence volunteers and staff members of the municipal corporation and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department clearing Haathi Ghat.— Photos: R. V. Moorthy & Special Arrangement

Remnants of idols and other offerings remained on the banks of the Yamuna on Wednesday, a day after devotees immersed figurines of goddess Durga into the river.

Devotees marked the end of Durga Puja celebrations by immersing the idols and other prayer materials into the river on Tuesday. As per an order of the National Green Tribunal, the immersion was supposed to take place at designated sites, with a shallow part of the bank cordoned off for the purpose. The NGT had also ruled that idols and other offerings had to be removed from the bank and disposed elsewhere in order to reduce pollution in the already-filthy river.

Manoj Misra, the convenor of the Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan, said the authorities were supposed to prepare the ghats with bamboo curtains to prevent people and idols from wading too far into the water.

“The idols are supposed to be removed immediately and the municipal corporations were supposed to clean the ghats quickly as well,” said Mr. Misra.

However, parts of idols, cloth, earthenware and other materials could be seen floating in the shallow part of bank at many ghats on Wednesday.

At Qudsia ghat near ISBT Kashmere Gate, clay and plaster portions of the idols had fallen off into the water, leaving the straw structure standing. Rag-pickers were seen looking for anything valuable in the litter. The situation was a bit better at ITO, though some materials were seen floating in the river.

Rupesh Thakur, the District Magistrate of Central Delhi, which has four popular ghats in its jurisdiction, said since devotees were still immersing idols on Wednesday, the cleaning of the ghats would take two days.

At Haathi Ghat near ITO, Mr. Thakur said teams comprising Civil Defence volunteers, sanitation workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and staff of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government had started a cleanliness drive.

Workers of the municipal corporation and Civil Defence volunteers would clean the banks of the river, while staff of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department would use boats to fish out materials from the river. On Wednesday, municipal workers were transporting leftover materials to dumping sites. He said all the ghats would be cleared of puja materials by Thursday evening.

