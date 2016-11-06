Pollution levels on Saturday were the worst in the season so far.

Facing its worst spell of persistent smog in nearly two decades, the Capital’s air quality slipped to ‘hazardous’ levels on Saturday. Low wind speed and high moisture content ensured that the city remained blanketed in thick smog through the day.

According to Chandra Bhushan of the Centre for Science and Environment, pollution levels on Saturday were the worst in the season so far. Shockingly high levels of particulate matter (PM10 in the range of 900-1700 microgram per cubic metre: standard level is 100) and benzene (cancer causing agent) were recorded across the city.

For his part, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the high levels of smog had turned the Capital into a ‘gas chamber” and blamed stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for the problem.

He said the Union government needs to intervene to mitigate the alarming levels of smog in the city.

For the first time perhaps, the three municipal corporations of Delhi closed schools under their jurisdiction, numbering around 1,700, due to the high levels of pollution.

Hazardous levels



Real-time air quality index on Saturday evening showed ‘hazardous’ levels of air pollution across the city – IHBAS (420), Dwarka (400), Anand Vihar (999), Mandir Marg (692), R. K. Puram (633), Punjabi Bagh (765), IGI Airport (426) and ITO (669).

While 200-300 microgram per cubic metre is considered very unhealthy, 300+ is considered hazardous.

“It is a state of emergency. Emergency measures have to be put in place. The city has to be shut down…no vehicles should be on the roads, institutions and polluting industries within the city have to be closed down,’’ said Chandra Bhushan.

Anumita Roychowdhury of CSE said: “Given the fact that severe smog has been persisting for so long, there is a demand for emergency response and need for aggressive action.”

Many people in the city complained of irritation in the eyes and breathing problems because of the smog. Suman Vasishta, investment banker and a resident of Janakpuri, said: “I have never had any respiratory problems so far, but because of the heightened pollution levels I have developed a persistent cough. Much like the rest of the city, I am forced to live and carry on my daily routine in this hazardous atmosphere.’’

Doctors advice



Meanwhile, doctors have caution that particulate matter can cause respiratory diseases if one is exposed to unsafe levels for prolonged periods. They have advised people to avoid outdoor physical activities when the air quality is rated “severe”, like it was this morning. People with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children have also been advised to remain indoors and keep activity levels low.