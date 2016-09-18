Butterflies and Tulir - Center for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse are organising a workshop facilitated by Professor Kevin Creeden on ‘Can We Teach These Kids to Dance: Developmental Treatment Model for Addressing Sexual Behaviour Problems in Youth’, here.

Scheduled for September 21, this workshop will examine the theoretical, research, and clinical underpinnings to a developmental treatment approach for children and adolescents with sexual behaviour problems. Also, the workshop will discuss how this approach might impact assessment protocols.