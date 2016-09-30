Speaking at the inaugural session of Delhi University Sustainability Forum, Yuri Afanasiev, the United Nation Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in India, spoke about the crucial and instrumental role of the youth attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

He quoted Ban Ki-Moon, the UN Secretary General, as saying that “we are the first generation to end poverty, but the last to save the environment”.

The two-day conference was organised by Harithkram, the environment society of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, on theme “Sustainable Development Goals - The way Forward”. Around 250 researchers, graduate students, and school students from 35 prestigious institutes across India and Delhi-NCR discussed the issues related to sustainable development.

Also speaking at the inaugural session, H. Ramachandran, ICSSR National Fellow, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, who discussed the importance of multi-grade teaching in education for sustainable development, also the importance of inter-generational knowledge.

The conference focused on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals propounded by United Nations in 2015 and outcomes of the youth conference will be shared with United Nations Information Centre for India, WWF-India, TERI, UNESCO-New Delhi and the Government of NCT of Delhi.