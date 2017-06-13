Women thrash ‘molester’ in Gurugram, video goes viral

more-in

A Hindi news channel, on Sunday, ran a video claiming that three women beat up a man with their footwear on Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road here after he allegedly misbehaved with one of them. The police, however, said that they had not received any complaint in this regard.

Scuffle breaks out

The video purportedly shows a young man in a white shirt involved in a scuffle with a woman, both of them trying to push the other away. Soon, two more women and a man appear on the scene and confront the young man. The two women hurl abuses at the young man and are seen hitting him with sandals. The television journalist who claimed to have shot the video said that the incident took place on MG Road on Saturday night.

Picked up by TV channel

Station House Officer, Sector 29, Inspector Vikas Kaushik told The Hindu that the police had not received any formal compliant in this regard.

“There was neither a call to the police control room nor a formal complaint in this connection. The police also got to know about the alleged incident through a news channel. I was present at MG Road on Saturday night at around the time the incident is said to have taken place but did not notice any such thing. Even the man who claims to have shot the incident did not come forward to lodge a complaint in this regard. The police cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video,” said Mr. Kaushik.

The SHO claimed that he sent some policemen in plain clothes to speak to auto-drivers and vendors in the area on Sunday, but no one confirmed the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Manish Sehgal, said that no one from the television channel spoke to him about the incident before running the story.