A 26-year-old woman’s body was found stuffed inside a sack at her home in west Delhi’s Ranhola on Thursday morning, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Shanu. The matter came to light on Thursday morning when neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the couple’s house. They found blood on the floor when they looked through the window and alerted the police. The door was forced open and Shanu’s body was found stuffed in a sack inside. Police said the extent of the decomposition suggested the victim was killed with a sharp weapon at least two days ago.

According to sources, the woman’s family has accused her husband of killing her as he has been missing after the body was found. The couple’s three-year-old daughter is also missing, the police said, adding that it was possible she was taken away by the killer. Shanu lived with her husband Sunil in Ranhola’s Dass Garden area, after getting married four years ago.Sources said that for the last several weeks, Shanu had been living with her parents. - Staff Reporter