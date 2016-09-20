A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her stalker, in North Delhi's Burari on Tuesday morning. The victim sustained 22 stab wounds and was declared brought dead at a hospital.

The accused, Surender Singh, was chased and nabbed by the public before being handed over to the police who arrested him.

The victim has been identified as Karuna, a teacher with a private school in North Delhi.

She was allegedly stalked and harassed by the accused for the last one year, said Esha Pandey, Additional DCP (North).

Karuna's family had registered a complaint with police around five months ago, but the two families had later reached a compromise, said police.

The woman was walking to school when the accused intercepted her on his motorcycle and repeatedly stabbed her, killing her on the spot.