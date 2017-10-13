Woman molested by bikers

more-in

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two unidentified bike-borne men in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Wednesday. The police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

The woman, a resident of Noida, told the police that she was waiting for a taxi on Nangal Devat Road when the duo tried to push her into the bushes nearby.

Medical examination

“The woman claimed she resisted their molestation bid and sustained injuries in the process. The accused fled the spot as she raised an alarm,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal, adding that her medical examination was conducted immediately after she approached the police.

The woman told the police that she suspected the involvement of one Sahil Bagga in the attack.

FIR in Noida

The woman had recently filed a first information report against Mr. Bagga in Noida on charges of rape. He is being questioned in connection with Wednesday’s attack.

“The FIR was registered in Noida. The victim had accused him of rape on the pretext of marriage and for causing medical termination of pregnancy. The accused was arrested and is currently out on bail. He is being questioned and other relevant information pertaining to the case is being verified,” said Mr. Biswal.

The police said the complainant had earlier filed a case of sexual assault in 2013 at Malviya Nagar police station and a case of stalking in 2016 at Vasant Kunj.