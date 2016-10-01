: A 55-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Dwarka here earlier this week.

Since no valuables are missing, the police have ruled out robbery as the motive. The matter was reported on Monday evening when Sunaina Aggarwal's son Tarun came home after work and found her lying in the kitchen with a polythene wrapped around her face.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar said: “We have collected CCTV footage and some vital evidence related to the case. It will be solved soon.”

The police have detained a close relative of the victim and have launched a hunt for a neighbour, who works as a plumber.