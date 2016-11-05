In ruins:The police have attributed the collapse of the over 100-year-old building to its poor foundation and dilapidated state.Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

: A 47-year-old woman was killed and her daughter injured when a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi’s Azad Market on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Vimla. She lived with her 23-year-old daughter, Komal, and son, Paras, on the third floor of the building.

The ground floor served as a storehouse for crockery items. On the first floor lived a man, the second floor was empty, and the fourth floor was rented out to a rickshaw puller and his family.

Barring Vimla and her daughter, all the others were away at work when the building, located in a narrow street in Mill Wali Gali, gave way.

Fire department officials said the incident was reported to them around 4 p.m.

Hurdles

While Vimla was rescued in quick time, Komal was rescued from under a heap of debris almost an hour after firefighters and other rescuers reached the spot. Both were rushed to a hospital, where Vimla was declared brought dead.

Since removing the debris from the site was a task in itself because of the congestion, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), too, had to be roped in.

“The streets leading to the collapse site were extremely narrow, and that hampered the rescue operations,” said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Services.

Madhur Verma, DCP (North), attributed the collapse of the over 100-year-old building to its poor foundation and dilapidated state, but said the exact trigger for the collapse would be probed. A case in this connection has been registered, he added.

Authorities initially feared that many more were trapped under the debris, but announced later in the day that the mother-daughter duo was the only victims. Some passers-by had suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospitalisation.