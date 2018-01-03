Woman, infant daughter found dead

more-in

A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her one-year-old daughter in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and that the duo was found hanging from the ceiling fan at their residence in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar.

Yabreena, a nurse at Apollo Hospital here, and infant were found dead by her husband Abhi Umar Singh, a manager at a car agency, around 8 a.m.

Mr. Singh told the police that he had an argument with his wife on Monday night, after which he left the house to stay with his brother in Kaushambi for the night.

“He had organised a New Year’s party for his friends on Monday night, during which he had a fight with his wife. Annoyed, he left the house. When he returned on Tuesday, no one answered the door. He peeped in through a window and spotted his wife and daughter hanging,” said a senior police officer, adding that Mr. Singh broke open the door and called the police.

They said the couple fell in love and got married six years ago despite opposition from their families over religion.

“Mr. Singh said they argued over little things but he never imagined that his wife would end her life,” said the officer.

Talking about the woman’s family history, the officer said that Ms. Yabreena’s father is in jail for allegedly killing her mother two years ago.

“She was allegedly upset over many issues and all these issues seem to have affected her decision,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Omvir Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

“Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the case is being investigated. Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide,” he said.