A woman who featured in a sex clip involving former AAP minister Sandeep Kumar approached Sultanpuri police station in Outer Delhi on Saturday afternoon and alleged that Kumar had sedated and raped her last year when she had approached him for a ration card.

A case of rape and under sections of the IT Act was subsequently registered against the ex-minister even as the woman was sent for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, soon after the case against him was registered, Kumar visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) and surrendered, said police sources. He is currently being questioned in connection with the allegations.

Police have refused to comment on whether or not the accused will be arrested, but sources said an arrest in this case is likely.

Kumar was earlier in the day suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party, three days after he was “sacked” as a minister in the Delhi Government. It all began when a sex clip involving the minister and a woman and another set of nine photographs of him with another woman were received by a news channel.