: A passenger who had misplaced her bag containing valuables worth nearly Rs. 1 lakh found it back, thanks to alert officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

“On September 30, a RPF constable at the Old Delhi railway station, Sudesh Kumar, noticed a bag lying between platform number 16 and the railway track after the departure of Kaifiyat Express at 7:25 p.m.,” said a Railway spokesperson.

The constable immediately informed the duty officer, and efforts were made to trace the passenger, the spokesperson said. “It was found that a woman named Jagriti Srivastava had lost her jewellery bag in the hurry to catch the train. The bag contained gold and silver jewellery and a mobile phone,” he said. The bag was handed over to the passenger’s brother, Sudhir Kumar Srivastava, after verification, he said. Arun Arora, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi, has issued an advisory that RPF personnel should be more vigilant during the upcoming festival season.

