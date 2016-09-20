: A 42-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in east Delhi’s Farsh Bazaar on Monday.

Family alleges murder

While the family members of the deceased, Seema, have alleged that she was murdered by her husband, the latter has told the police that she died due to an illness. The man has said that she had been sick for the past few weeks.

He added that around 10 p.m. on Monday, he received a call from his brother-in-law, Bharat, who informed him about Seema’s death. The police reached the spot, and rushed body to a nearby government hospital

The police are waiting for the post-mortem reports to initiate action.